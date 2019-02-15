DC Kishtwar inspects site for ‘Saffron Spice Park’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 14:
Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, along with Director Agriculture Jammu H.K. Razdan, Director Research SKUAST -Jammu, Dr. J. P Sharma on Thursday visited Poochal village to inspect identified land for Saffron Spice Park at Kishtwar.
As per an official, the DC reviewed damages to power infrastructure occurred due to snowfall and asked Executive Engineer PDD to expedite the restoration of poles and electric lines.
Enroute, the DC also met with the public and listened to their issues pertaining to essential commodities like LPG, water and power supply.
The DC issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers for prompt redressal, the official added.