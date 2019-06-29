DC Kishtwar inaugurates JKCA tournament

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana on Friday inaugurated JKCA tournament at historic Chowgan Ground.

As per an official, Additional Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Nasir Ahmed, Maj Digvijay Singh, DYSSO, Jaffer Haider, CPO Mansoor Ahmed, Coordinator JKCA Arshad Amin Ganie, officers and officials of civil and police administration besides sports lovers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said such events play a pivotal role in nourishing the sports talent among the youth besides preparing them for high level tournaments.

He exhorted upon the youth to make sports activities an integral part of their lives to channelize their energies in a right direction. He also asked them to take part in indoor games like Chess, Badminton, Table Tennis etc which have high scope and potential in the sports world.

He lauded the efforts of JKCA and District Youth Services and Sports Department for holding such events in the district.

DYSSO Kishtwar informed that as many as 40 teams of district Kishtwar are participating in this tournament besides technical officials provided by DYSSO Kishtwar.

