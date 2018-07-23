DC Kishtwar for biometric attendance in far-flung areas

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana on Sunday while emphasizing on the punctuality of staff, asked the concerned officials to ensure installations of Adhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Systems (AEBAS) machines in all government offices / institutions and ensure that no employee is left out in the process of registration for the new system.
According to an official, Rana was on a visit Dachan area where he met people at series of public grievance redress camps.
He directed Tehsildar to conduct surprise attendance checking and submit the list of habitual late comers for initiation of action as per rules.
According to an official, during the tour, the DC joined Hudh Mata yatra and paid obeisance at the temple shrine- around 30 KM from Sounder Dachhan. Interacting with the pilgrims and management committee, he asked them to feel free to bring before him any issue related to Yatra so that the matter could be expeditiously resolved.
During the return journey, the DDC chaired series of public grievance redress meetings at Guggat, Nanth, Honzar, Panjdhara, Resri, Sirchi, etc. The people of Guggat complained about non-existence of water supply scheme, health sub- centres / Ration Depot in their area. They informed that incase of medical emergency in the area they have to carry the patient 8-10 kms on cot to reach nearest PHC at Dachhan.
The inhabitants of Nanth area demanded immediate repair and renovation of bridge over nallah Nanth and repair of foot track which are in dilapidated condition in absence of maintenance for a long period of time. The DDC assured early redress of the genuine demands of the area.
At Honzar, the place famous for natural hot water spring, the locals demanded renovation of B/Rooms at the site named as Tata Pani and completion of building of local School under SSA. They also called for opening of a health centre at Honzar.
A team of wildlife department also met the DDC and apprised him about the rich wildlife habitat in the area having leopards, Himalayan ibex, Kasturi deer, Bear etc. The DDC instructed the officials to take due care and necessary precautions to protect the habitat which is home for different varieties of wild life animals and is one of the most important tourist destination of Kishtwar district. He further asked the wildlife authorities to take strict action against poachers and hunters.
The locals of Panjdhara, Resri, Sirchi etc also put forth their demands seeking fencing of HSS Sounder, creation of employment avenues for local youth in the ongoing Pakal Dool Power Project and maintenance of bridal path from Dilkoot to Serchi.
The DDC assured the unemployed youth of area that they will get first preference during recruitment drive by the company. He expressed hope that the Project will give a big boost to the socio- economic condition of the area.
He also reviewed the performance under SBM in the block and directed BDO Dachhan for early completion of remaining IHHL units. He directed the BDO to achieve ODF status for Dachhan block by the end of July, the official said further.