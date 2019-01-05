DC Kishtwar flags-off students for Bharat Darshan tour

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 04:
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana flagged-off a group of students of District Kishtwar for Bharat Darshan tour from PDC Colony Kishtwar.
According to an official, the students were flagged-off in presence of SSP Kishtwar Ranjinder Gupta, Commandant 52BN CRPF Suresh Kumar, officers and officials of 52BN CRPF, senior citizens, parents of students besides scores of locals participated.
According to an official, the tour has been organized by 52 BN CRPF under Civic Action Programme (CAP) wherein all the boarding lodging and transport facilities have been provided by them.
The groups of 15 students selected from across the District Kishtwar are participating in the tour.
On the occasion, DC Kishtwar, while interacting with the touring students advised them to avail the opportunity by taking best out of this tour as they will be visiting places of historical importance , rich heritage and culture to know about different traditional values and culture of the various parts of India.