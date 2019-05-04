About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Kishtwar finalizes Ramadan arrangements

District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana chaired a meeting of officers and representatives of religious organizations to review and finalize arrangements for ensuing holy month of Ramadan.
As per an official, Additional District Development Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Administrator Auqaf Islamia, Imam Jamia Masjid, district officers besides representatives of religious organizations were present in the meeting.
The representatives of the religious organizations sought uninterrupted water and power supply, security arrangements, better sanitation and strict check on quality and rates of essential commodities.
The DDC instructed Executive Officers of Municipal Committee to ensure cleanliness and sanitation in the town especially around religious spots besides ensuring installation of street lights near Mosques and shrines.
DDC directed concerned committee headed by Tehsildar to ensure regular market checking regarding quality/hygiene /checking rates of essential commodities. He asked the officers to ensure adequate supply of ration, LPG and other essential commodities to the people during Ramadan, the official said.

