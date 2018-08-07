DC Kishtwar calls for mass awareness about BBBP scheme

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana on chaired a meeting to review the achievements under Beti -Bachao, Beti- Padhao (BBBP) scheme in the district.
According to an official, among others the meeting was attended by ADDC, CPO, ACR, DCPO-ICPS, CMO, DSWO , CDPO, Kishtwar, Principals, AD (Plg), PO, ICPS, Health Mobilizes, supervisors, Aaganwari Workers, Asha Workers, besides other front line workers of ICDS , Education, Health Sectors.
The DDC said that the aim behind launch of the scheme is to address the issue of dwindling Child Sex Ratio (CSR) which has shaken the progress and prosperity of nation. He asked participants to unitedly involve in the mission by orienting and sensitizing the Parents, families, doctors and the community at large not to resort to sex-determination during pregnancy and abhor the practice of female infanticide.
Showing his deep anguish towards the pathetic conditions of women folk in rural areas, the DDC asked the concerned functionaries to work in close coordination to ensure survival, well-being, security and education of the girl children.
He directed Chief Medical Officer to ask Ashas and Anganwadi workers to encourage women folk for institutional deliveries and avail benefits of various schemes and also maintain record of pregnant and lactating mothers. He further directed CMO and DSWO for conducting special session on PCPNDT Act for its strict enforcement so that those who are involved in the unacceptable practice of female infanticide could be identified and booked under law.
Further, the DDC asked Anganwari workers and supervisor to ensure 100 percent implementation of Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) in convergence mode.
He said ICPS is a helping hand to those who are poor and needy as under this scheme the lives of those children are safeguarded who are in need of care and protection after being left orphaned. He informed the field functionaries to spread awareness about the ICPS across the district which will help the poor and orphans to get benefit out of this scheme.
He directed the field functionaries to aware the poorest of poor and orphan children about the Sponsorship scheme which ensures the help of Rs 2000 per month to the eligible children, he added.
At the outset, the DSWO Mohsin Raza apprised the participants about the main objectives behind the launch of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme” and deliberated upon various aspects of the scheme through a detailed power point presentation.