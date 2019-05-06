DC Kishtwar calls for maintaining peace, harmony

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana on Sunday called upon the civil society to maintain peace and harmony for development of all sections of the society.

As per an official, speaking at a relief distribution function of Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Foundation Kishtwar, the DDC appealed cross section of society to come forward and reach out to the poor and needy with minimum levels of subsistence and other facilitation for their welfare and rehabilitation.

He further urged the people of Kishtwar to maintain peace and brotherhood in the area.

On the occasion, the DDC provided relief to widows, orphans and poor families provided by JKYF Kishtwar ahead of Ramdhan-ul-Mubarak 2019.

Co-ordinator JK Yateem Foundation Jammu, Javeed Iqbal Kripak Divisional District President Ghulam Abbas Waza, General Secretary Yateem Foundation Kishtwar Ghulam Mohd. Malik were also present on the occasion.

The relief to around 200 poor families was provided in the form of ration kits containing food items/relief / cash/clothes amounting to Rs 4 lakh.

JK yateem foundation also runs an orphanage Bait-ul-Hilal Kishtwar wherein around 26 orphans are getting free boarding and lodging facilities, said the management of the Home, the official added.