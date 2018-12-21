DC Kathua reviews Republic Day arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 20:
District Development Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, on Thursday chaired an officers’ meeting to take stock of arrangements made for celebration of Republic Day 2019.
According to an official, it was informed in the meeting that the main function will be held at Sports Stadium Kathua where the chief guest will unfurl the national flag and take salute at the march past to be presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, IRP, CRPF, NCC and the school children.
It was informed that the function will start with Shahnai Wadan followed by flag hosting, public address by the chief guest and March past by the contingents of District Police, Armed Police, CRPF, IRP, Forest Protection Force and contingents of School children and Police Training School Kathua.
The cultural programmes prepared by different schools will also be presented followed by prize distribution function.
The DDC directed the PDD, PHE, Health and fire services departments to make adequate arrangements viz electricity, provision of potable drinking water, ambulance with medical team and fire tender at the venue well in time.
He also directed the officers to take all possible measures for success of the national event, the official added.
Among others present were ADDC, Shubra Sharma, ADC, Ganshyam Singh, ASP, Nasir Khan and ACR, Jitendra Mishra, the official added.