DC Kathua reviews Navratra arrangements

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the ensuing Navratra festival here at a meeting.

As per an official, members of Temple and Shrine management committees and Pujaris projected various problems and demands for which the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned departments for early mitigation.

Detailed deliberations were held on various aspects related to the smooth conduct of festival. The DC directed the officers to ensure all necessary arrangements to facilitate the devotees during festivity.

Arrangements like transportation, sanitation, drinking water, un-interrupted power supply, first aid facilities, and eatables on genuine rates and quality besides security arrangements were also thoroughly discussed in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed for the repair of bridle paths leading to the temples and shrines. Similarly, instructions were passed on to the PHE functionaries to ensure regular supply of drinking water at the shrines and important Yatra path routes. The PDD was also directed to ensure un-interrupted power supply to all the shrines. Barricading for the benefit of devotees was also discussed in the meeting.

Chief Medical Officer was directed to make available necessary medical facilities at all the shrines with lifesaving drugs, first aid along with team of doctors. The CAPD department and CEO Municipal Committee were directed to maintain the quality of eatables along with their rates in the markets and around temples and shrines area.

Motor Vehicle department was directed to provide transport facilities on the routes of shrines and to display fare list at bus stand for convenience of the pilgrims. The fire and emergency service will deploy fire tenders at Jasrota Mata, Sukrala Mata and Mahanpur, DC ordered.

ADDC, Dr. Shubra Sharma, ADC, Ghansham Singh Bali, ASP, ACD, ACR, ARTO, AD FCS & CA, Executive Engineers, CEO MC Kathua, CEO and all other concerned officers of various departments and representatives of various committees were present in the meeting, the official added.

