DC Kathua reviews implementation of ‘Ladli Beti’ scheme

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, on Tuesday convened an officers meeting to review implementation of ‘Laadli Beti’ scheme in the district.

As per an official, the DDC had detailed review of different aspects of the scheme besides taking stock of progress made under this flagship scheme. He directed the concerned officers for effective implementation of the scheme ensuring that no deserving beneficiary should be left from the ambit of this programme.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Ghanshyam Singh, CMO, Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, CPO, Uttam Singh, AD FCS & CA, T P Singh, DTO, CDPOs and other concerned officers, the official added.