DC Kathua reviews arrangements for Pulse Polio Immunization campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsKATHUA, JANUARY 14:
Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, on Monday convened a meeting to review arrangements for conduct of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme in the district.
According to an official, the meeting was informed that the first phase of the anti-polio drive will be carried out in the district on 3 February, in which about 100142 children upto 5 years of age will be administered polio vaccines. It was apprised that 580 vaccination booths have been established across the 5 medical blocks of the district with a deployment of 2320 officials. Besides, 7 mobile teams, 14 transit teams, 116 supervisory staff and collaboration of teachers and 684 Anganwadi Workers will be sought for proper execution and monitoring of the immunization process.
On the occasion, DC stressed the officials to put in their best for success of the drive so that no child is left out from the immunization process. He laid focus on covering identified high risk areas especially labor class populace. It is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders towards achieving 100% target to keep polio at bay in the district, he added.
DC directed CEO to ensure announcements in school and colleges regarding pulse polio immunization dates. He called for utilizing services of NYK volunteers if the need arises. He also directed CMO to ensure maximum awareness of the IPPI through radio, banners, television and print media.
Earlier, Dy CMO informed the meeting regarding preparations being made for ensuing IPPI programme in the district.
District Immunization Officer, Dr. Karam Vir Singh, CEO, Bishan Singh, ARTO, DPO, CEO MC Kathua, Food Safety Officer, BMOs, officials associated with the IPPI programme and other concerned attended the meeting., the official added.