DC Kathua reviews arrangements for maiden medical batch in GMC Kathua

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, on Thursday paid surprise visit to inspect the make shift arrangements for Government Medical College building at Kathua main bazaar.

As per an official, pertinently, about 100 medical students will be enrolled in GMC Kathua from first week of August in its maiden session for which the district administration is working hard to put in place all requisite arrangements.

During his visit, DDC inspected the labs, faculty rooms, student class rooms and other related infrastructure and directed the executing agency to complete the remaining work in speedy manner.

The DDC also inspected Rs. 6 crore pre-engineered structure of GMC, which is nearing completion, besides taking stock of other works and facilities including power backup, ramp, fire extinguisher and evacuation plans in case of any exigency.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, Executive Engineer PWD, U K Sharma, DD (Planning) GMC Kathua, Babu Ram, Tehsildar, besides other concerned officers were present during the inspection