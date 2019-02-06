DC Kathua reviews arrangements for legal awareness camp

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 05:
Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria today reviewed and finalized arrangements for mega legal awareness camp scheduled to be organised in the district during a joint meeting of the concerned officers of district administration and Judiciary.
Principal District & Sessions Judge, Sanjeev Gupta attended the meeting.
Special Mobile Magistrate, Aarti Mohan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, CMO, RTO, DSWO, District officers, HoDs and other stakeholders were present in the meeting.
The camp, in which all the departments together with judiciary will participate, is being organised under the aegis of the High Court.
It was decided in the meeting that the venue and date for the camp will be notified in few days while the preparations for the same will start beforehand as the identified beneficiaries would receive benefits under various developmental schemes in this camp.
The meeting further discussed threadbare issues and suggestions to manage the legal camp, besides highlighting the schemes existing in Social Welfare, ICDS, RDD, PDD, Education, Employment, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Banks and other departments for creating awareness.
The camp will focus on imparting legal awareness besides highlighting various flagship programs being executed by different departments for socio-economic development of people, DC said.
On the occasion, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Sanjeev Gupta sought cooperation from the district administration to make the camp a success.
The DC directed the officers to install stalls besides banners/posters along with the name of their departments, schemes, plans and programmes.