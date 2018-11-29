DC Kathua for swift redressal of people’s problems

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 28: -
District Development Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, on Wednesday conducted a public grievances redressal camp to assess the issues and grievances of the general masses.
According to an official, several deputations and individuals met the DDC and put forth their genuine issues which included enrolment under pre-matric scholarship, completion of road from Rajbagh to Khanpur, up-gradation of power infrastructure, widow pension and old age pension, assistance for marriage and land issues.
DDC gave patient hearing to the demands and issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officers to mitigate the problems in a speedy manner. He directed the concerned officials to resolve the issue of online updation of students for pre-matric scholarship so that they can be facilitated at the earliest.
Regarding construction of Rajbagh to Khanpur road, the DDC asked the concerned Executive Engineer to immediately execute the work.
Later, the DDC dedicated a recently rejuvenated pond to the people of Kathua town, which has been restored under anti encroachment drive launched by the District administration to rejuvenate and recharge all the natural water bodies of the town. This rejuvenation work has been executed by the Forest Department with a cost of Rs. 6.50 Lakh in a period of 5 months, DDC informed.
DDC also directed the DFO to complete the remaining fencing work at the earliest besides taking proper care of plantation along the pond.
ACR, Jatinder Mishra, DFO, Rahul Singh and other district Officers were present on the occasion, the official added.