DC Kathua chairs Zila Sainik Welfare Board meeting

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria on Thursday chaired the annual meeting of Zila Sainik Welfare Board and reviewed implementation of schemes meant for the ex-servicemen.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Vinod Khajuria, OIC ECHS, Polyclinic Janglot, Col YK Chahar, Adm Commandant Station HQ Basohli, Col Rahul Shrivastava, GM DIC, Rajinder Sharma, Asstt. Labour Commissioner, Sonam Verma, Deputy Director, Employment & Counselling Centre, Duni Chand Bhatti, Distt. Treasury Officer, Engineers, CMO, Dr. Ashok Choudhary, CEO, Bishan Singh, Non-Official Members/Special Invitee and staff of ZilaSainik Welfare Office attended the meeting.
At the outset, ZSWO gave a resume of the functioning of ZilaSainik Welfare Board and highlighted welfare schemes implemented by KendriyaSainik Board and Rajya Sainik Board for Ex-servicemen, Veer Naaris/War Widows/Veterans, War Disabled, Orphans, gallantry award winner & Non-pensioner Ex-servicemen/Widows.
The Deputy Commissioner called upon the ZSWO to schedule two meetings in a year so that redressal of issues can be ensured in a time bound manner. He also called for organising meetings at block and tehsil level to acquaint ex-serviceman community with latest schemes and procedures.
The DC assured full support for upgradation of ZSWO Office complex infrastructure.
The Ex-servicemen present in the meeting apprised about various issues and sought intervention of the district administration in redressing these at the earliest.
Earlier, ZSWO gave details of awareness programmes conducted for expanding coverage of Sainik Welfare schemes for the welfare and settlement of Ex-servicemen and their dependents.