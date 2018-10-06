DC Kargil for preparation of DPRs of dev projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
The Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Vikas Kundal on Friday asked the officers of Roads and Buildings (R&B) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Departments to conduct survey of Shakar-Chiktan block and identify the new road projects and Water Supply Schemes (WSSs).
He also asked them to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and submit the same to the concerned quarter for accord of necessary sanction.
He also asked the Irrigation Department to formulate an comprehensive plans for development, repairs and renovation of all irrigation Khuls included Kanji Nallah and furnish the same to the concerned quarter for arrangement of funds.
According to an official, these instructions were given by the Deputy Commissioner to the concerned departments in a Public Darbar convened to hear and redress the public grievance at far-flung areas of ShakarChiktan block.
The official said that the Darbar chaired by the Deputy Commissioner witnessed participation of people in large numbers. The Representatives of the 11 revenue villages of the ShakarChiktan area included Bodh Kharbo, Stakchay, Samrah, Chiktan, Shakar and Hagnis raised various developmental issues of their respective areas. “These included early release of land compensation acquired for construction of road projects, issuance of cattle feed, inadequate staff in health and education departments, up gradation of schools and Primary Health Centres, measures for tackling to minimize the damages caused due to wild animals and stray dogs, construction of lanes, drains, culverts and ponds.”
While listening the developmental problems of the people, the official added, the Deputy Commissioner gave them a patient hearing and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into a phased manner.
The DC, however, in some cases gave on the spot directions to the concerned quarter for early redressal.
Responding to the demand of construction of playing fields including Ice Hockey field, Vikas Kundal said that the instructions have already been given to the concerned to identify the three places for setting up of playing fields in ShakarChiktan block so that the fund could be released under “Khelo India” scheme for the purpose.
While responding to the demand of Bus for school children, the DC asked the JK State Road Transport Corporation to arrange the Bus service for school children in the area on priority.
Addressing the gathering, the DC said that K. Oil will be supplied to the consumers of ShakarChiktan block within a fortnight. He said recently 8000 MR vaccinations have been done in the area.
The DC asked the officers of the district and Tehsil administration to address the issues at grass root level and assert themselves in resolving local issues of public importance.
Senior Officers of district administration included Sub Divisional Magistrate, ShakarChiktan, Ghulam Mehdi, Chief Medical Officer, Kargil, Mohd Ibrahim Khan, Executive Engineer, R&B, Abdul Mutalib, Executive Engineer, PDD, Altaf Hussain, Assistant Director Information, Abdul Ahad Bhat and other Tehsil level officers were attended the Public Darbar, added the official.