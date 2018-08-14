DC Kargil for growing vegetables in Kargil during winter season

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Vikas Kundal Monday underscored the need for exploring the possibilities to grow green vegetables in district Kargil during winter season.
According to an official, the DC asked the agriculture, horticulture and SKAUST to work with utmost dedication, close coordination and chalk out a comprehensive plan and submit the same to the concerned quarters for accord of necessary sanction so that the funds could be arranged for the purpose.
The Deputy Commissioner was addressing the meeting convened in order to discuss the exploring of possibilities of growing green vegetables in the district here today.
The DC said that by introducing the latest innovative measures we can ensure the cultivation of vegetables in Kargil district during the winter season which was not previously possible. He said by introducing the same it can help in creating opportunities in employment generation, food scarcity and also help to improve the economic profile of the people of the district.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer Kargil, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Scientist SKAUST, Project Director KREDA, Deputy Register Cooperative and Deputy Director Command Area, the official added.