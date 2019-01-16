DC Kargil calls for stepping up voters’ awareness campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, January 15:-
Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Vikas Kundal, who is also the District Election Officer, on Tuesday stressed on stepping up campaign under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to inform, educate, motivate and facilitate voters for their active participation in the electoral process.
According to an official, the Deputy Commissioner was chairing a meeting of the concerned officers convened to review and discuss the implementation of SVEEP programme in the district, proof reading and printing of the electoral rolls, sensitization of the election helpline number 1950 and other related issues in view of the upcoming General and Assembly Elections.
District Nodal Officer SVEEP, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Supervisors and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of various political parties attended the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the AEROs and BLOs to complete the proof reading of the electoral rolls so that the same are finalized and printed in a timely manner.
The meeting also discussed the Booth Level Election Management Plan for all the polling stations in the district. The DC stressed for a continued awareness campaign about SVEEP programme at the grassroots level in the district.
It was decided in the meeting that Booth Level Awareness Groups comprising of the BLOs, BLAs, Anganwari Workers and school teachers would be formed for effective implementation of the Booth Level Election Management Plan.
Meanwhile, the District Nodal Officer SVEEP informed the meeting about the various activities to be held in the district under the SVEEP programme. He also enlightened the participants about various aspects of SVEEP to the participants present in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner exhorted upon the concerned to work in synergy besides making concerted efforts to put in place all necessary arrangements well in time so as to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the district.