DC Jmu reviews development, services scenario in Akhnoor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the development and services scenario in border Tehsil Akhnoor here at a meeting of line departments.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by SDM Akhnoor Gopal Singh, SE Hydraulic Circle Jammu Jagdish Singh Chib, Xen PHE Akhnoor Sunil Ganjoo, Xen Flood Control Akhnoor SR Shukla besides senior officers of Health, PDD, Municipality, Social Welfare, Housing Board and other line departments.
The DC instructed the officers of PHE to take effective measures to overcome the scarcity of drinking water in Akhnoor town and adjoining areas. He also directed the PDD department to improve power scenario and keep close check on the pilferage of electricity.
Reviewing progress on development projects, he directed executing agency Housing Board to complete the construction of Sub District Hospital Akhnoor before the end of current financial year. He asked the BMO to ensure adequate stock of medicine and round the clock availability of doctors in the hospital.
The DC sought detailed status of schemes run by Social Welfare Department including pension schemes, besides employment generation programmes, skill development programmes, SMAS, Hunar and Asra.
Laying emphasis on time line achievements of targets under Swachh Bharat Mission in the area, the DC directed the concerned officers to expedite the constructions of IHHL and community toilets.
Later, the DC conducted an extensive tour of Akhnoor and adjoining areas. He inspected Headworks at Ranbir Canal and New Partap Canal besides flood protection works at Sitriwala, Maira etc.
The DC was informed that 52 protection works out of 70 has been completed and 18 are under progress. He was further informed that out of 66 repair works 52 have been taken up and are under execution, the official added.
Meanwhile, the official, DC Ramesh Kumar also visited Bomal Panchayat to review the construction of toilets under SBM and construction of houses under PMAY.
He, later, as per the official, inspected under construction Mini Secretariat to review the pace of work.
He directed the officers to complete the pending work in stipulated time.
He instructed the concerned officers to work in synergy so that the needy people could get the maximum benefits of the schemes run by government.
For effective implementation of the schemes, the DC called upon the concerned officers to widen and intensify public outreach programme.