DC Jammu reviews Ramadan arrangements

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the officers of various departments to review arrangements for ensuing holy month of Ramadan.

As per an official, DC held threadbare discussion with the officers of various departments to ensure necessary provisions are put in place for smooth conduct of the religious celebration.

He directed the concerned departments to intensify market inspections to keep check on overcharging besides regulating the rates and quality of commodities, especially for mutton and poultry. He asked Jammu Municipal Corporation to intensify sanitation operations and ensure cleanliness in and around the Mosques.

DC directed the PHE, PDD, FCS&CA departments to constitute committees for receiving and redressing the complaints and other issues, the official added.