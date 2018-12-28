DC Jammu reviews Gurupurab arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 27:
Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Thursday convened a joint meeting of officers of various departments and members of District Gurdwara Parbandak Committee to review the arrangements for smooth celebration of Gurupurab here today.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by ADC Rishpal Singh, SDM North, Satish Kumar, SDM R.S.Pura, Jagdish Singh, DFO Jammu, Sat Paul, SP North, Amrit Pal Singh, besides senior functionaries of JMC, PHE, PDD, Health, Members of District Gurdwara Parbandak Committee and other concerned.
During the meeting, DC was informed that Nagar Kirtan will be taken out on January 03, followed by Gurupurab celebration on 5th of January.
Threadbare discussions were held on various issues including security arrangement and traffic management during Nagar Kirtan, special drive for sanitation around the Gurdwaras and on the route where procession of Nagar Kirtan will be taken out.
Adequate security arrangements besides deployment of medical teams and ambulances during Nagar Kirtan were also discussed during the meeting.
The DC directed the JMC to ensure cleanliness, availability of mobile toilets on identified places and asked the PHE and PDD Departments to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply along with additional water tankers at the main venue. He also passed directions for cutting of tree branches on Nagar Kirtan route.
Deputy Commissioner asked the Police authorities to provide adequate security arrangements. He called for interdepartmental coordination and impressed upon functionaries of concerned departments to put in place all necessary arrangement well in time for the smooth celebration of the event, the official added.