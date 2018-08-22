DC Jammu reviews damages caused by heavy rains

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the damages caused to the infrastructure due to rains in a meeting here.
According to an official, SEs of PDD, PHE, PWD, PMGSY, XeN Irrigation and Flood Control besides other senior officers attended the meeting
The DC reviewed the damages occured in Akhnoor, Janipur, Bathindi and other areas and directed the concerned officers to take immediate measures to restore the damaged infrastructure.
He directed concerned SDMs and Tehsildars to conduct physical survey of the damaged private property and submit the report to his officer so that the relief under SDRF would be provided to the beneficiaries.
Later, the DC visited Bhatindi, Narwal and Channi along with the team of Officers to take first hand appraisal of the damages and issued necessary directions for immediate restoration of facilities, the official said.
Meanwhile, to take stock of damages caused by heavy rains, SDM North Jammu, Satish Sharma along with the team of officers from various departments visited lanes affected by flash floods in Janipur, Excelsior Lane and Paloura area.
Locals put forth their demands for immediate restoration of the road on the lane and grant of relief, the official added.
He said that on spot instructions were issued to the concerned officers to get the issues resolved at the earliest.
SDM North further called for ensuring regular supply of water and power in view of the ensuing festival season.
Pertinently, the overnight rains had resulted in blockade of road near High Court which was promptly restored for traffic by the efforts of the administration under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Jammu.
The SDM was accompanied by Executive Engineer UEED, Mohd. Taj , Tehsildar North Rafiq Ahmed Jaral, AEE PED Rohit Puri and other concerned officers, the official added.