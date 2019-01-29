DC Jammu inaugurates 4-day training programme for Sarpanchs

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 28:
District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, on Monday inaugurated a comprehensive training session for third batch of Sarpanchs organized by Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
As per an official, a batch comprising 103 Sarpanchs from Bhalwal, Kharah Balli, Maira Mandrain, Mathwar, Marh, Miran Sahib and Pargwal blocks are participating in the 4-day training programme.
The Sarpanchs will be provided training about Sustainable Development Goal, Good Governance and Leadership Skills, Panchayat Office Management, Provisions of J&K State Panchayati Raj Act & Rules to Strengthen the Panchayats.
While addressing the participants, DDC highlighted the importance of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in transforming rural landscape by ensuring development at ground level and also strengthening the foundation of democratic decentralization and participatory democracy as per the spirit of our Constitution.
He said that training is also being imparted regarding guidelines for all the centrally and state sponsored schemes so that the schemes are implemented in an effective way at the ground level. He enjoined upon the trainees to work in coordination and cooperation with all line departments for effective development of rural areas.
Earlier, DPO Jammu Sunaina Saini briefed the participants about various aspects of Panchayati Raj Act, modules of training schedule and latest amendments made in J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. Master Resource persons apprised the Sarpanchs of various departmental and Government Schemes through Power-point presentations.
NIPRD certified master trainers Tabish Saleem, Mohammad Yousuf, Mohammad Akbar Wani and Vikas Malhotra imparted training to the Sarpanchs, the official added.