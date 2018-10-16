DC Jammu hands over pensions to ‘Non-Pensioner War Widows’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 15:
Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Monday handed over the pension amount for the month of August/September to the Non-Pensioner War Widows.
According to an official, he assured full support from the District Administration towards war windows and other family members besides other ventures initiated by Sainik Welfare Board to guide youth of the state.
He further appreciated the NGOs and citizens for giving support to soldiers and their families. He said that Government agencies including Red Cross of Jammu and Old Age home have been in forefront, in all such ventures.
Rajya Sainik Board, Brig Harcharan Singh, VSM said that Sainik Welfare Department (J&K) had initiated many programmes to remind the nation on supreme sacrifices made by our soldiers. In this series, many functions have been organized by Sainik Welfare Board, in collaboration with NGOs and citizens, he added.
He also informed that to celebrate Ho Flag Day Function, Patriotic Song Competition is under progress which includes participation of 12.5 lakh children of the Government Schools of Jammu Region.
In series of Sainik Welfare initiatives, President of Old Age Home, Jammu, ID Soni and his team members extended their support to Ten non-pensioner widows of soldiers, with a monthly Pension of Rs 1000, the official said.
He said that under coordination of Paramjit Kaur, a total of 32 War Widows were adopted by members of Inner Wheel Club, Jammu. Members of the club including Meena Jaggi, Pooja Malhotra, Sangeeta and Uma Charak took further initiative under their President Lalita Gupta to adopt Non-Pensioner Widows to provide financial support to them.