DC Jammu for maintaining cleanliness during Jhiri fair

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, November 18:
Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on Sunday convened a meeting with senior officers of various departments to take stock of arrangements put in place by different departments for Jhiri Mela commencing from November 22.
According to an official, he also visited the adjoining areas to review the preparedness for the fair.
Threadbare discussions were held regarding preparations which ought to be put in place well before time. DC asked different departments to install stalls of their respective department to create awareness about the different government schemes like LaadliBeti, SMAS, BBBP, Ayushman Bharat and agriculture related activities among the devotees visiting the fair and local people, the official added.
Emphasizing on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in and around the vicinity during Jhiri Mela, DC directed the concerned departments to promote social message on rural sanitation and also install blue and green dustbins to maintain cleanliness in and around the temple.
Other arrangements reviewed in the meeting mainly included sanitation, uninterrupted electricity, ensuring of regular and safe drinking water, security arrangements, adequate stocks of ration and fire wood, provisions for accommodation of the devotees, deployment of fire tenders at the venue, setting up of stalls by various departments and conduct of various cultural programmes during the fair, said the official.
R&B department was asked to complete the blacktopping and upgradation work of approach roads adjoining Jhiri well before commencing of the Mela, the official said.
He asked the PHE Department to ensure uninterrupted water supply with provision for additional water tanks, hand pumps and sprinklers for cleaning of venue. He also instructed Power Department to ensure proper lighting arrangements in addition to un-interrupted power supply at the venue throughout the fair.
DC asked the traffic authorities to ensure proper management of traffic during the event and place proper signboards for the convenience of the devotees.
He asked the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs authoritiesto keep check on the rates and quality of food items being sold during the fair. Health Department was directed to keep sufficient provision for medicare facilities and medical staff.
He asked the officers of Sports and Youth Affair to organise sports event like kabaddi, tug of war, volleyball etc under Khelo India Scheme and motivate local people to participate in the games. He also directed the concerned department to organise cultural items highlighting folk culture of the state to make it more alluring for the pilgrims and tourists who visit this historic fair in large numbers from within and outside the state.
Deputy Commissioner stressed on synergy between different departments for ensuring adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Jhiri Mela. Senior officers of police and district administration were present in the meeting, the official added.