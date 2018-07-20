DC Jammu for judicious use of funds in dev projects

Reviews performance of education, health deptts
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Deputy Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar on Thursday reviewed the progress on infrastructure development projects of Education and Health Sectors in the district, here at meeting of the concerned departments.
The officials from executing agencies R&B and PWD were also present at the meeting.
DC impressed for judicious use of funds and close monitoring of development projects.
He also reviewed achievements under health schemes like Mission Indradhanush, Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and others. He stressed on maximum coverage of targeted lot in the vaccination and immunization programmes in the district.
Reviewing patient care in the hospitals, the DC called for measures to curb absenteeism among doctors adding that responsibility for enforcing punctuality in health institutions solely lies on the heads of the health institutions, including BMOs.
Reviewing the education sector, he took stock of the ongoing development of infrastructure and upgradation works in government schools of the district. He asked for judicious use of the grants provided under various centrally sponsored schemes. He emphasized on proper maintenance of drinking water facility and regular cleanliness of toilets in the schools.
Stressing on the need to improve pass percentage among schools showing under average results, he asked the ZEOs to take required measures in this regard. He directed to review teaching techniques and hold capacity building programs for teachers. He also advised to post the teachers with excellent result record in such schools.
Highlighting the role of extra-curricular activities in the personality development of the students, Ramesh Kumar emphasized on introducing inter-district picnics and excursions to enable students of different districts to interact and share knowledge. He asked the officials to ensure that every school has proper playgrounds with facilities for various sports.
To ensure that pass-outs get better career opportunity, he suggested for holding regular interaction sessions for students with professionals from different walks of life for former’s guidance and motivation. He also stressed on effective implementation of Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), MUDRA and other schemes by JKEDI, the official added.