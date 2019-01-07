DC Jammu for bringing effectiveness in citizen-centric services

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 06:
Deputy Commissioner Jammu,Ramesh Kumar, on Sunday stressed for bringing effectiveness in the citizen-centric services ion the state.
According to an official, he said this at the concluding ceremony of 5-Day training program to improve ‘Project Management' skills of the key functionaries of government departments organized by Information Technology Department in collaboration with National Institute of Smart Governance (NISG).
The orientation course, ‘Project Management on PRINCE2’ was aimed to bring in efficiency and effectiveness in citizen-centric services. It was designed to help participants to augment their understanding of project management by leveraging the powerful tools and techniques that can be used in managing projects, the official added.
During the course, General Manager, NISG Satyajit Rao Vaguala, Facilitator Sudha Madhuri and Vikash Madduri sensitized the participants about various topics like Understanding Project Management in Governance, PRINCE2 Frame Work, Communication Management Strategy, Project Management Team Structure, Quality Management Procedure, Product Based Planning, Case Study ESCI and PRINCE2 Seven Processes, said the official.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner congratulated the participants for their enthusiastic approach to learn and participate in different events of the training program.
He stressed for implementing these training skills to bring effectiveness in citizen-centric services delivery.
The Deputy Commissioner lauded the IT Department efforts for organising series trainings, started in a big way this year after a gap of six years. He stressed for organising more such capacity building programmes to sensitized officers.
Kumar hoped that the training program will motivated the officers to improve the quality and approach of work and hoped that they will try to implement these learnings on ground.
Secretary, Information Technology, Saugat Biswas informed that the training was aimed primarily for the officials in Government departments who are responsible for or associated with managing the e-Governance projects in their departments.
Biswas informed that Jammu & Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), (Information Technology Department) in collaboration with the National Institute for Smart Government, is designed to equip the higher-level administrators with the understanding of Project Management on PRINCE2.
He added that these training progra is being provided to around 250 officers positioned at strategic levels in the Government including officers of the rank of Directors, Additional Deputy Commissioner and officers from various other administrative debarments.
The training program was attended by more than 30 senior officers of government departments of the State Government who expressed their ideas and experiences about the program and said that these trainings will help them long way to serve in their respective departments.
Along with NISG facilitators, the Deputy Commissioner also distributed the certificates to the participants in the closing ceremony, the official added.