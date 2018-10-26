DC Jammu felicitates specially-abled singer Anmol

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 25:
Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar along with ADDC, Suraiya Jabeen and District Social Welfare Officer, Ranbireshwar Singh Jamwal on Thursday felicitated a specially-abled Singer, Anmol Kumar for securing 3rd spot in the ‘Talent Show’ competition (singing) held at Katra recently.
According to an official, the dignitaries presented a memento and gifts to Anmol Kumar,who is a specially-abled student of class 8th of Residential School for Blind Roop Nagar, Jammu for achieving his feat.
The competition was organized by Directorate of Samagra Siksha (School Education Department Jammu) and Muskan Charitable Trust in which Anmol was rewarded with a winning amount of Rs 6000 as prize money and has been further selected for Kolkata singing competition which shall be held in the month of January 2019, the official said.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of Anmol for attaining this achievement and also praised his parents for supporting him towards achieving his dreams.
He further appreciated the Social Welfare and School Education Department Jammu for working towards the welfare of such talent.
Lecturer (Resource Person of SIE) Jagdish Raj, Supridentant, Residential School for Blind Jammu, Panotra Aman Bali, Master, School Education, Pawan Sharma besides other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
Panchayat polls: Garg seeks maximum public participation
Jammu, Oct 25: District Panchayat Election Officer, Doda, Anshul Garg today convened a meeting regarding the ensuing Panchayat Elections in the district for the first phase i.e Bhellesa, Changa, Jakyas, Chilly Pingal and other areas.
The DPEO sought maximum participation of people in the upcoming Panchayat elections and asked the concerned officers to adopt a pro-active approach while performing their duties during the election process.
The DPEO further directed the concerned officers for assuring adequate security and other necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the elections. He asked them to gear up for the first phase of the Panchayat elections in the district which is going to be held on November 17,2018.