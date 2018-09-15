DC Jammu chairs DLRC meet

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 14:
A meeting of District Level Review Committee/District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) for the Quarter ended June 2018 of Jammu district convened by the Lead Bank office, State Bank of India, Jammu was held under the Chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Jammu ,Ramesh Kumar here on Friday at PWD Guest House Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
According to an official, during the meeting, the DDC reviewed the performance of banks in regard to achievement under Annual Credit Plan of 2018-19 and also assessed the position of deposits, advances and CD Ratio.
Lead District Manager Jammu, Bhupendra Singh informed the meeting that deposits of the district were Rs 36558.22 cr and Advances were 11198.07 cr as on June 30, 2018. He further informed that the CD Ratio of the district was 30.63%, the official said.
The DDC stressed upon to increase the CD Ratio by forming a Committee of the members from major banks and government departments under the Chairmanship of ADDC. This committee will meet at least once in three months, he added.
He further emphasized on holding Financial Literacy camps, in collaboration with Banks & government departments under intimation to Chairman Office, on a regular basis for creating awareness amongst the people about the Financial literacy, PMEGP, Housing for all, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme & 100% coverage under KCCs.
The DDC also suggested that Lead Bank should draw a calendar for organising product specific camps like Financial Inclusion, Housing Loan melas, Education fairs, MSME seminars and alike so that awareness about such facilities is disseminated to specific target groups in co-ordination with government departments, specially BDOs.
The meeting also had a detailed review of all the government sponsored schemes with special focus on PMEGP Schemes.
The DDC also unveiled the Service Area Book for Jammu District for the Year 2018-2021, vide which villages were allotted to banks, operating in rural areas, for financing under Government sponsored schemes
Deputy Director Horticulture, Food Processing, Gul Sayed informed the meeting that the department is providing training to entrepreneurs of food processing and said that there was vast scope for running the food processing units, thus it will be a tool for farmers to multiply their income.