DC invites suggestions for Srinagar logo

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 11:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has sought suggestions from the public at large on a logo for Srinagar city on www.srinagar@nic.in.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid said that the motive to prepare a logo for Srinagar city is to encompass in it the places of attraction for people across the globe including heritage and cultural sites besides other places of public attraction. Like other cities Srinagar will have a logo of its own to see it in the list of cities which have a logo of their own. For suggestions, people are requested to log on to www.srinagar@nic.in.