DC inspects under construction bunkers at Nowshera

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad conducted a tour of Nowshera area to inspect the progress on construction of bunkers along LoC.

AS per an official, the DDC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, Executive Engineer PWD Nowshera, Pervaiz Ahmed Block Development Officer Nowshera Sheetal Sharma and other officials of the concert departments.

The DDC visited Gania, Langer and other areas of Nowshera division to inspect and review the progress on construction of bunkers being constructed by the PWD and RDD.

The Executive Engineer PWD informed that 1116 bunkers have been allotted in Nowshera division including 1000 individual and 116 community bunkers. He further informed that 275 individual and 20 community bunkers stand completed till date and rest are at different phases of execution.

Block Development Officer Nowshera informed that 675 bunkers have been proposed for Nowshera block of which 235 have been completed and rest are at different phases of execution.

The XEN PWD informed that about 7 to 8 persons can be accommodated in an individual bunker and near about 40 persons can get shelter in a community bunker with separate rooms for males and females, the official added.