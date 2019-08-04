About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

DC inspects industrial units, seizes record for verification

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer today visited Kathua Industrial area at Govindsar and reviewed the functioning of various industrial units there.
He directed the industrialists to follow all the norms related to their industry including Labor Laws, Inter State Migrant Workmen Act, ESIC and EPF besides NOC from Pollution Control Board and registration under DIC.
DC directed AEE PDD to prepare a detailed monthly power consumption report of all those industrial units which were inspected today so that their operational hours can be ascertained. Details of raw material and finished products were also sought to check any misappropriation. He further directed the Asstt. Labor Commissioner and Assistant Controller Legal Metrology to verify whether the workforce of these industrial units were governed under various laws and the finished products from these units were packed under hygienic conditions, mentions correct date of manufacturing/packaging and weighs same quantity as mentioned on the packaging.
DC, while inspecting several units took strong notice of child labor working in these industries and warned them to abhor this practice. He thoroughly inspected the Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) of these units and directed the industrialists to operate it regularly without any break. Pollution control Devices (PCDs) of these units was also inspected and calibration of these PCDs along with machinery of the plant was also directed by the DC. He further directed all the industrialists who are operating ETP to install digital inflow and out flow meters.
DC also expressed concern over unhygienic conditions in and around these industries and appealed to the industries owner not to throw their waste material in the drains, on the road. He also directed the officials of SIDCO and SICOP to ensure that these industries don’t dump their waste on connecting roads and drains inside the industrial area besides cleanliness of the drains regularly and discourage use of polythene.
District Officer of Pollution Control Board was directed to submit a comprehensive report mentioning whether these units were following all the rules mentioned in their Consent to Operate and whether all the installed Pollution Control Devices are in working condition.
Dy Dir. Employment, D C Bhatti was directed to prepare a detailed report regarding implementation of Labor Laws, EPF deduction, Health Officer appointed under ESIC and compliance of other Acts immediately. AD Fire & Emergency Services was directed to conduct a Fire Safety Audit of these industrial units and submit a detailed report.
Sale Purchase record of several units besides their tax receipts and other concerning documents were also seized by the DC.
The units which were inspected today included Chattan Cement Industries, Rajasthan Cement Industries, Aneja Food Pvt. Ltd, SUS Agro Foods, Bharat Udyog, Kohinoor Reclamations, Green Textorium Pvt. Ltd, Aman Paper Mills, Kathua Metals Pvt. Ltd, Technique India Batteries, and Nicer Paper Mill.
District Officer Pollution Control Board, Anil Sharma, ALC, Sapna, AD Fire & Emergency Services, R K Raina, Asstt. Controller Legal Metrology, Kuldeep Kumar, Designated Officer of Food Safety, CEO MC Kathua, NT and other concerned officers were present during the inspection.

 

 

 

