DC inspects facilities at newly constructed Bus Yard in Ganderbal

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan today visited the newly constructed bus yard in the Ganderbal town to take stock of the facilities for the benefit of commuters.

The DDC also reviewed the feasibility of alternative road from bus yard to District Hospital road.

Chairman Municipal Committee Ganderbal, Executive Engineer R&B, EO Municipality and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The DDC called for repair of roads, installation of street lights and repairing of passenger sheds in the town. He also directed the concerned officials for dredging and de-silting of Nagpaw nallah.

In order to decongest traffic in Ganderbal main town, particularly on Beehama-Duderhama road, DDC asked the Executive Engineer R&B to prepare a comprehensive plan regarding the feasibility of the alternative road which could connect the newly bus yard with District Hospital road.

