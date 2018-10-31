About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC inspects examination centres in Ramban

Published at October 31, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 30:

 Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Tuesday inspected various Class 10 examination centres here at Block Gandri.
According to an official, the DC visited examination centres established at Government Higher Secondary School, Gandhri and Government High School, Kanga.
He reviewed the security and other arrangements put in place by the concerned authorities for conduct of examination. He directed the exam superintendents to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth conduct of examinations.

 

