About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC inspects exam centres in Pulwama

Published at October 31, 2018 12:23 AM 0Comment(s)48views


Pulwama, October 30:

 District Development Commissioner Pulwama G M Dar today paid a surprise visit to various exam centers where 10th class examinations are going on.
DDC visited exam centers at Higher Secondary School Kakapora. During the inspections, DDC interacted with the students and the supervisory staff besides reviewing the arrangements. He expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the examination. DDC urged upon the supervisory staff to make efforts to uproot the disease of copying and ensure fair examination at all levels. He also directed the officials of the education department to make special arrangements for differently abled children.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top