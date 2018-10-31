DC inspects exam centres in Pulwama

Pulwama, October 30:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama G M Dar today paid a surprise visit to various exam centers where 10th class examinations are going on.
DDC visited exam centers at Higher Secondary School Kakapora. During the inspections, DDC interacted with the students and the supervisory staff besides reviewing the arrangements. He expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the examination. DDC urged upon the supervisory staff to make efforts to uproot the disease of copying and ensure fair examination at all levels. He also directed the officials of the education department to make special arrangements for differently abled children.