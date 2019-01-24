DC inspects developmental works in Rajouri town

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 23:
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of Rajouri town and inspected the developmental projects at various sites.
As per an official, the DDC was accompanied by SSP, Yougal Manhas, CPO, Yoginder Katoch, SE PWD, ExEns PHE PDD, Assistant Director Food Supplies and other concerned officers. The DDC initiated his tour with the inspection of the Mandi Market, where traffic congestion is the main problem due to indiscriminate parking of vehicles.
Terming the problem as grave, the DDC directed the Executive officer Municipality and Engineers of PWD to demarcate the parking site with proper barricading as there is much space left after availing the standard width of the road.
Thereafter, the DDC inspected ongoing construction work of approach road from Alternate Abdullah Bridge to District Hospital Chowk being executed by PWD.
He asked the PWD(R&B) department to expedite the pace of work as per the actual alignment for providing much needed relief to the public from the Traffic congestion.
It was told that the Road near Abdullah bridge shall have dividers very soon to streamline two-way traffic, the official said.
The DDC also visited the proposed site for the construction of Bus stand at Bella colony and inquired about the construction of protection bund. The DDC issued necessary instructions to PWD and I&FC and stressed on making the new facility functional within shortest possible time as it will further help in decongestion of the Rajouri city.
The DDC also inspected the ongoing work on Shopping Complex having 56 shops at new Bus Stand and issued directions to the executing agency for its completion within 3 months.
The DDC also visited the proposed sites for digging of borewell, DDC advised ExEN PHE to submit the project keeping in view the water table and cost within a week’s time, the official said.