DC inspects dev scenario during extensive tour of Downtown

Interacts with traders’ unions of historical markets
Interacts with traders’ unions of historical markets
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 11:
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, conducted an extensive tour of Downtown areas and took stock of the developmental scenario and listened to the issues of the locals.
The DC visited the historical markets of Bohri Kadal, Zaina Kadal and Maharaj Gunj and took stock of concerns of traders there. He held separate meetings with traders’ bodies of these markets and discussed varied issues including transportation, traffic management, fire and emergency facilities and availability of financial services.
During the interactions, the DC also discussed measures for easing traffic congestion at major squares like Soura Chowk, Hawal Chowk, Gojwara Chowk, Rajouri Kadal and Seki Dafar.
The DC assured the local representatives that their long standing concerns will be addressed at the earliest.
Dr Shah also reviewed the progress on different works taken up under the Srinagar Smart City Project. He also visited Naqashband Sahib Shrine (RA) at Khwaja Bazar and inspected the ongoing preservation work of the historic mosque.
Senior officers of concerned departments accompanied the DC.