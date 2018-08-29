About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC inaugurates U-17/19 cricket tournaments at Anantnag

Published at August 29, 2018 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)183views


Rising Kashmir News

ANANTNAG, AUGUST 28:

 District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik Tuesday inaugurated Higher Secondary School Level under 19 tennis ball cricket tournament and Inter-zonal under 17 tennis cricket tournaments at sports stadium, Anantnag. The same tournament is also being held at TikbaghMattan.
The District Youth Services and Sports Department is organizing tennis ball cricket and tennis cricket tournaments in the district in which 12 education zones of the district are participating.

 

