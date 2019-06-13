About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

DC inaugurates Press Club in Pulwama

Long pending demand of working journalist from south Kashmir's Pulwama district was met by authorities on Wednesday after a Press Club was formally handed over to them.
This is for the first time in valley that authorities provided a Press Club for journalists at district level.
The inauguration of the Press Club, which has been accommodate in a building on outskirts of the town near Druss area, was done Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Syed Abid Rashid Shah.
Talking to media he said that Pulwama journalist work in very difficult conditions.
"This was a long pending demand from journalists from the Pulwama since the creation of the district in 1979," he said, adding it was through information department authorities came forward to fulfill the pending demand.
He added that authorities will support in facilitating the journalist fraternity of the entire district in discharging of their professional duties and press club is a small step towards this commitment.
He further said that the media fraternity of the Pulwama district will utilize this facility to highlight public grievances and other issues related to governance.
The Pulwama Working Journalist Association (PWJA) president Shah Irshad ul Qadri and its spokesperson Javid Sofi thanked the Deputy commissioner Pulwama for fulfilling the decades old demand of working journalist.

