DC handsover relief cheques to victim family

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, Feb 28:
Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar Thursday visited the family of the 20-year-old Kifayat Hussain Ganai son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganai, who died in an IAF Mi 17 helicopter crash at village Gariend Kalan in district Budgam on Wednesday and handed over relief cheques of Rs. 4 lakh to them.
The official spokesperson said the DC was accompanied by ADC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Tehsildar Budgam Nusrat and officials from various other departments.
The DC handed over cheques of Rs. 2 lakh each to Bashir Ahmad Ganai and Afroza, brother and sister of Kifayat as an immediate ex-gratia relief under SDRF to the victim family.
The DC met family members, sympathized with them over the loss and assured them that District Administration will make all efforts for providing all possible help to the family.
She said that she will also write to the IAF to help the victim family.
Kifayat died when an IAF Mi-17 helicopter crashed in an open field only a few hundred metres away from his house on Wednesday.