DC G’bal visits various areas to identify feasible site for CUK campus

Ganderbal:
District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr Piyush Singla today visited various areas in the district to identify a feasible site for Central University of Kashmir (CUK) campus.
A team of concerned officers visited DIET Building Nuner, PHC Building Lari-Preng, and Dak Bunglow Fathepora besides some other places to identify the feasible accommodation for the establishment of university campus in the district.
On the occasion the, DDC said that the CUK is a mega institute which can give a boost to educational activities in the district. He said district administration will provide all the support to the university administration for its proper set up in the district.
