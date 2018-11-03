DC G’bal reviews progress of dev works of Fruit Mandi Zazna

Rising Kashmir NewsGANDERBAL, NOVEMBER 02:
District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla today convened a meeting to review the status of developmental works of Zazna Fruit Mindi and Vegetable Market Ganderbal.
Threadbare discussions were held in the meeting regarding the macadamization of roads in the premises of Mandi, installation of signboards, construction of administrative block, and other issues pertaining to the Fruit and Vegetable Market, Zazna.
The meeting was apprised about the functioning of Zazna Fruit Mandi and the business conducted by the Mandi for the last three years.
It was said that the vendor-allottees have to deposit the balance amount of Rs. 50000 so that possession can be given to them at an earliest.
Dr. Singla directed the Engineering wing of the department to expedite the pace of repair and maintenance work of internal roads for smooth and hassle-free conveyance and ensure completion of all related developmental works at an earliest.
While giving directions, the Engineers were asked to expedite the process of handing over possessions to allottees for making shop sites.
The DDC also appealed the traders as well as fruit growers of the district to extend cooperation to the district administration and the concerned department to make all efforts towards realizing the objective of a fully-functional and well-connected Mandi which would be beneficial in ensuring good returns to fruit growers, traders and all concerned in the district.
Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Deputy Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing (Kashmir), Executive Engineer Horticulture Planning and Marketing, AEE Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Chief Executive Officer, APMC (Agriculture production Market Committee) and Secretary APMC were also present in the meeting.