DC G’bal meets newly elected Panchs, Sarpanchs

Published at December 27, 2018 12:07 AM


Ganderbal, December 26:

District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla today convened an interactive meet with the newly elected Panchs and Sarpanchs of the block Safapora to get feedback about issues of public importance in the area.
The interaction meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Assistant Commissioner Development, BDO Safapora, Tehsildar Safapora, EXN R&B/PHE/PDD, CEO, DIO and other concerned officers.
Detailed discussions were held on various issues like blacktopping and maintenance of roads removal of encroachment, addition of courses in Hr. Sec. School, augmentation of Water Supply, construction of BDO office, tube well/ bore well for irrigation facility, computer lab for Middle School, Safapora stone quarries issue and other public importance issues were disused in detail.
The DDC, while underlining the role of Panchs/Sarpanchs in ensuring a participative administration, sought their cooperation in dealing with vital issues of public importance. He assured of providing full administrative support in order to ensure implementation of developmental projects in their respective wards.

