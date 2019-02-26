DC G’bal inspects progress on Pandach-Beehama road widening

Ganderbal,February 25:
The District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan today conducted whirlwind tour of Pandach-Beehama road project to inspect the pace and progress of work on the prestigious project.
The DDC was accompanied by ADDC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, ACR, Nisar Ahmad Malik, Ex.Ens of PDD, PHE, PMGSY, EO Municipality and other concerned officials of the district.
During the inspection, the Exen R&B briefed the DDC about the pace and progress of work on the project besides discussed the layout plan for Pandach-Beehama road with the concerned and took a comprehensive review of rehabilitation process of shopkeepers whose shops have to be relocated while road widening.
The DDC directed the concerned executing agency to start work within a week. He further directed them to submit the report of work to his office on weekly basis and clear the bottlenecks, if any, which are hampering the progress of project at an earliest.
The DDC emphasized for synchronization among all concerned departments and directed the officers to demolish those structures immediately on Pandach-Behama Road whose owners have received compensation and shift the utilities including electric poles and water pipes so that widening work of the project is completed at earliest for the benefit of commuters as it will provide smooth traffic movement in district Ganderbal.
He called for close inter-departmental coordination for expediting the pace and regular monitoring of the project besides adhering to quality norms.