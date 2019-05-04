DC G'bal flags off students to participate in inter-distt road race

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan today flagged off a group of 30 girl students under age group of 13, 17 and 19 years representing different blocks of the district to participate in inter-district road race of Kashmir province.

The race is organised by Joint Director Youth Service and Sports in district Anantnag.

ADC, ACR, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, incharge activity DYSS and other concerned were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DC urged the students to actively participate in sports events as it keep people physically and mentally fit.

He said that the sports activities have a profound and significant impact on the social and mental development of our youth.