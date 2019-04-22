About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 22, 2019

DC Ganderbal visits Zojila, inspects road clearance operation

A joint inspection team headed by District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan today visited the Sonamarg Zojila road to review the road clearance operation on Srinagar Leh National Highway.
SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, SDPO Kangan, besides officials from Border Roads Organization (BRO) also accompanied the DDC.
During the visit, BRO officials briefed the DDC about the current condition of the road and snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass upto Zero Point on Sonamarg side.

 

