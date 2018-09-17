DC Ganderbal visits regional transformer repair workshop

Rising Kashmir NewsGANDERBAL, SEPTEMBER 15:
District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla, today visited newly constructed Regional Transformer Repair workshop at Old Power House premises here.
The transformer workshop has been established with an estimated cost of Rs. 114.16 lakh which will cater to the needs of both the Ganderbal and Bandipora districts.
On the occasion, DDC said that within one month the workshop will be fully functional and will help in resolving the issue of repairing transformers within shortest possible time within the district especially in winters.
The district administration is committed to ensure hassle-free power supply during the winter season in the district, he added.
Pertinently, transformers ranging from 25kv to 630kv would be repaired in the workshop which has the capacity of repairing 90 to 100 damaged transformers in a month.
Among others, Exen, PDD Ganderbal, AEE, PDD Ganderbal and other concerned were also present on the occasion.