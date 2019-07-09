DC Ganderbal reviews progress on PMGSY, languishing projects

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan today convened a meeting of concerned officers and executing agencies to review the progress made on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects and various other ongoing languishing projects in the district in separate meetings here.

A detailed review of ongoing projects, including Financial and Physical achievements, was taken in the meeting.

ExEn PMGSY briefed the meeting about schemes sanctioned and achievements till date in the district. He informed that 107 programmes are sanctioned out of which 64 are achieved, the total amount sanctioned is Rs 22297.22 lakh out of which Rs 12037.59 lakh has been spent, besides 295.7 km length of the road is sanctioned and 188.71 km has been completed.

During the meeting threadbare discussions were held regarding various issues hampering the progress of languishing projects which are under execution of several agencies including PHE, R&B, JKPCC, SICOP and Housing Board.

DDC sought the physical as well as financial progress from the concerned executing agencies of all the languishing projects. He also reviewed the technical sanctioning, administrative approval, tendering progress and uploading of bills of several projects.

The DDC impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on these projects and ensure the completion of the languishing projects within the stipulated time frame.

The DDC directed the concerned authorities for resolving the pendency of issues and removing bottlenecks if any on priority so that execution of roads and projects shall not be delayed.

He further exhorted them to put in their best efforts to achieve the targets within a fixed timeline.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Shafqat Iqbal, CPO, Anika Mushtaq, Principal GDC Ganderbal, executive engineers of PMGSY, R&B and PHE and other concerned officers.