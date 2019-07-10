DC Ganderbal reviews implementation of MSME in distt

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan today chaired a meeting with the officers to discuss the implementation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Shafqat Iqbal, CPO, Anika, ACD, Mohammad Ashraf, General Manager DIC Ganderbal, consultant MSME and other concerned Officers.

The consultant briefed the meeting about the aim and objective of the MSME. He said it will facilitate the artisans of the district by providing them with all the facilities under a single roof and would, in turn, empower them socially and economically.

After a brief discussion, the DDC urged the officials to start awareness camps both at block and village level to make people aware of the MSME so that thousands of artisans working under the handicraft sector including artisans and Self Help Group working under different traditional arts may be identified and get benefited.

He also urged the implementing agency to work in close coordination with the people of the district to establish the MSME.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that district administration would be more frequent and vibrant for the promotion of local industrial units and would prove all possible support to promote local products and also encourage local unit holders and investors.

He asked the officials to encourage the young potential entrepreneurs to be creative to set up their own units for livelihood instead of running after government jobs.

He also impressed upon on the line departments to work in coordination and added zeal to achieve much better results.