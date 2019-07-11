DC Ganderbal inaugurates provincial level inter-district Kabaddi competition

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan Wednesday inaugurated a provincial level inter-district boys Kabaddi competition in which 30 teams from all districts of Kashmir division are participating.

The official spokesperson said the tournament being played at Madri Meharban Stadium Ganderbal is organised by Joint Director Kashmir, Youth Service and Sports and sponsored by District Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal.

Interacting with the participating students, DC said that sports activities have a profound and significant impact on the social and mental development of our youth.

While highlighting the importance of sports in contributing a healthy society, the DC said that the district administration is afoot to support and channelize the talent of the youth in the right directions.

He said there is no dearth of talent in our youth and the administration is putting all out efforts to develop sports infrastructure in every village for providing an opportunity to the youth to channelize their talent in the right direction.

Stressing on the need to extend support and encouragement to the sports talent in the district, the DC urged for providing necessary guidance and training to them under the supervision of eminent coaches so that they can compete in national and international events.

ADDC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, District sports incharge besides officials from District Youth Services and Sports were also present on the occasion.